ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud nonprofit is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and they are inviting you to join them for an open house.

Since 1995, Overcomers International Fellowship Dream Center has been helping at-risk men in the St. Cloud area. They have provided shelter, meals, and mentoring to over 14,000 men, including homeless veterans, those dealing with mental illness, chemical dependency, learning disabilities, and men who have been released from prison.

The 30th anniversary celebration is from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Dream Center at 529 16th Avenue North. You can tour the facilities and have some refreshments.

Pastor Michael Laidlaw started the Dream Center after overcoming his own addiction, homelessness, and criminal activity.

The Dream Center is made up of five buildings that house up to 46 men. The men participate in cooking, cleaning, and other chores at the facilities.

Residents must be referred to the Dream Center's program by social workers, probation officers, or aftercare providers.

