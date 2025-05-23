Dr. Gregory L. Peterson, 76, Waite Park

February 27, 1949 – May 20, 2025

Dr. Gregory L. Peterson, 76, of Waite Park, MN passed away peacefully at Quiet Oaks Hospice, surrounded by his loved ones, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday, June 11, at Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Pastor Gary Lueck will officiate. A livestream will be available for the service. Visitation will begin 1.5 hours prior to the service.

A Memorial Open House reception will be held at the Windom Methodist Church Fellowship Hall on Sunday, June 8th, from 2-4 p.m.

Gregory Lee Peterson was born on February 27, 1949, to Dr. Lee and Sally (Lindberg) Peterson in Windom, MN. He was baptized and later confirmed in the United Methodist Church of Windom.

During his growing up years, Greg was active in football, basketball and track. He was also active in Boy Scouts achieving his Eagle Scout during his senior year. Greg graduated from Windom High School in 1967. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, before earning his doctorate in dentistry at the University of MN, Minneapolis in 1975.

Upon graduation Greg joined his father’s dental practice in Windom. Greg later took over the family business and remained there for 42 years. He was known by many of his patients as the “gentle dentist.”

For more than 25 years, Greg sang in the church choir. He was also active in the Noon Kiwanis group.

In 1990, Greg met Cathy Hopkins in church choir, and they were married on July 5, 1991, at the First United Methodist Church in Windom.

His loves were fishing, duck hunting with his family and friends, canoeing/kayaking, biking, bird watching and spending time on any lake. Annual trips to the Boundary Waters were always a highlight of Greg’s life, whether solo or with friends.

Greg and Cathy enjoyed their time at their cabin on Farm Island Lake outside of Aitkin, MN. In 2021, they relocated to the St. Cloud area to be closer to their family.

Greg is survived by his wife, Cathy of 34 years, son Brannon Peterson, Twin Cities, MN, and step-daughters: Carissa (Jesse) Hopkins-Hoel and Amber (James) Morrighan, both of St. Cloud, MN, four grandchildren, all of St. Cloud, MN, along with sister, Catherine (Robert) Haar of Clarkston, MI, and brother, Brian (Cheri) Peterson, of Inola, OK, and other nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Sally Peterson, and younger brother, Drew Peterson.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that any memorials be given/sent to the Quiet Oaks Hospice House, 5537 Galaxy Rd, St. Cloud, MN 56301.