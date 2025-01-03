Douglas J. Vogt, 69, Richmond

December 4, 1955 - December 29, 2024

attachment-Douglas Vogt loading...

Douglas John Vogt, 69, of Richmond, Minnesota, died peacefully, but not without a remarkable fight, from complications of Crohn’s disease on December 29, 2024, with family at his side.

He is survived by his wife, Trudy; former wife, Deb (Max); children, Joell and Jennifer (Duane); sister, Kathryn (Randy); brothers, Robert (Laura) and Daniel (Carol); grandchildren, Taylor (Leah) and Mykayla; great grandson, Ethan and many loving brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Cyril and Teresa (Schutz) Vogt.

Doug was born on December 4, 1955, in Richmond, MN, during a snowstorm and shared his birthday with his identical twin brother Dan. Parents Cyril and Teresa were surprised with the birth of twins; the twins were a joy and a handful and quickly learned how to pleasantly fool family, teachers, and friends with their identical looks.

Doug and Trudy enjoyed 24 years together and were married in Laughlin, NV, on April 29, 2023. The two enjoyed doing everything together and spent time traveling to NHRA races in Arizona and Nevada, fishing and enjoyed life. Doug raised 2 beautiful girls, Joell and Jennifer and had so much love for them! Doug spent his career working at the family-owned business, Richmond Concrete Products INC., until he retired in 2014. Doug was an EMT and a volunteer fire fighter with the Richmond Fire Department and retired after 20 years of service. Doug was an avid fisherman and loved fishing walleye, catching many on the Richmond Chain of Lakes and lakes in upper Minnesota. Doug also loved bowling, NASCAR, NHRA, music, gardening, baking, rock hounding, shaking dice with ‘the boys”, and spending time in his workshop. Doug kept busy in his retirement years fishing and grew beautiful Zinnias and a bumper crop of horseradish. He enjoyed helping others and had a big heart and a contagious smile; Doug will be missed by many!

Visitation will be held from 12-3 PM on January 11, 2025, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond followed by a Christian service at 3 PM at the funeral home.