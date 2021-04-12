Doris E. “Dee” Pappenfus, 90, St. Cloud

March 30, 1931 - April 10, 2021

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Doris E. “Dee” Pappenfus, age 90 of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at St. Benedicts Senior Community. Reverend Joe Herzing will officiate. Interment will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services on Thursday at the Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Doris was born on March 30, 1931 in Isle, Minnesota to Herbert and Helen (Woelpern) Holby. She married Leon Pappenfus on July 15, 1955 in Mason City, Iowa. She owned and operated Dee’s Lanes with her husband Leon. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Dee enjoyed nature, gardening, fishing, and traveling. She was a pilot and enjoyed flying. Dee had a great love of faith and family.

She is survived by her son, Sam of St. Cloud; and extended family and friends.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Leon in 1984.