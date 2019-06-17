Donald C. “Don” Pallansch, 85, Sartell

July 31, 1933 - June 14, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Donald C. “Don” Pallansch, age 85, of Sartell who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Friday, June 14, 2019. Reverend Timothy Baltes will officiate. Entombment of the urn will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors at a later date.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the Gathering Space at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in Sartell.

Don was born July 31, 1933 in St. Cloud to Peter and Floreine (Mertes) Pallansch. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. Don married Donna Mae Super on November 6, 1954 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. He worked as a Prison Guard at the St. Cloud Reformatory for many years. Don was a member St. Francis Xavier and the Eagles Aerie #622.

Don enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, playing cards, the lake cabin and wintering in Arizona. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Don was grateful for 31 years of retirement.

Don is survived by his wife of 64 years, Donna; daughter, Terri Nicoski of Sartell; grandchildren, Jenny (Jason) Jacobs, Mindy Nicoski, Jeremy Nicoski, Mickey (Justin) VanDrehle; many nieces and nephews; and his granddog, Belle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Marlyn Murowski.