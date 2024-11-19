Donald Beehler, 84, Foley

October 26, 1940 - November 15, 2024

attachment-Donald Beehler loading...

Donald Beehler, age 84, of Foley, Minnesota died on Friday, November 15, 2024.

Donald James Beehler was born October 26, 1940 on the home farm in Alberta Township, Benton County to Max and Freida (Fenske) Beehler. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1958. He married Sharon Tarnowski on November 18, 1961 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Donald farmed all his life on the Beehler Century Farm in Alberta Township, founded in 1906. Donald also worked for Frigidaire, Grows Feed Store and most notably drove school bus for the Foley School District for 58 years, He retired from driving bus in August of 2024. He was a 4-H leader for over 50 years, enjoyed dancing at Mr. Jim's in Foley and traveling with his wife. The couple could often be seen at the many sporting and school events that their grandchildren participated in. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his children: Tammy (Steven) Goertz, Long Prairie; Dawn (Mark) Johnson, Willmar; Randy, Foley; Ginger, Fort Meyers, Fl.; Kimberly, Oakdale; daughter-in-law, Donita Beehler, Foley, 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren as well as sister; Maxine Christianson, Minot, ND.; Alice Montgomery, Winter Park, FL.; Elaine Monaghan, Brandon, MS and Jean (Gary) Wisneski, Sheboygan, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Sharon, son, Kenny, 2 great granddaughters; Madelyn & Alice Goertz, brothers, Raymond and Leonard and nephews; David, Gerald, Paul and Daniel.