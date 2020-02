Dona A. David, 102, Minnetonka

July 11, 1917 - February 5, 2020



Dona (Olden) David, 102, passed away February 5th in Cold Spring, MN.

She grew up in Hardy, Iowa with parents Clyde and Arba. Dona graduated in 1940 from The University of Northern Iowa with a degree in business. Dona married Reuben David, MD in 1950 and they resided in Minnetonka, MN. Burial is at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by Reuben, originally from Monona, Iowa. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Tom Gerds and son Michael David.

Dona loved golfing, wintering in Arizona, bridge, poker, baseball, horses and her beloved grand dogs.