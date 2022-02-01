Do You Know What the Snowiest Cities are in Minnesota?

It's winter in Minnesota, of course we are going to get some snow. And at times, quite a lot of snow. But it really does depend on where you are if you are destined to get a lot of snow each year- on average.

It seems like this year St. Cloud has been getting hit with a lot of snow. Maybe it's just my imagination, but it just seems like it. Although with the drought that we had this past Summer, it's probably a good thing. A way of hopefully making up for some of the moisture that we missed out on last year.

But as far as "snowiest" cities, St. Cloud is not one of them. Even though anyone not from Minnesota, has heard about how cold and snowy it is here. I remember years ago I was talking with someone from the south who had never been to Minnesota, didn't know anyone from here and had some ideas/stereotypes regarding Minnesota. She actually asked, after finding out that I was from Minnesota, if we "ever get rid of our snow". Wow. That's all people hear about is the snow. They don't realize that we have extremes of both types of weather, heat and cold. And various people will complain about both of those things. But we continue to live here, regardless. Neither thing lasts forever. We all love the four seasons. That's why we live here, it's the change of seasons, even though I think that Winter is just greedy.

These are the snowiest cities according to Current Results website.

DULUTH

Not surprisingly, Duluth comes in as the snowiest city in Minnesota. On average, they get about 90 inches per season. Wow!

INTERNATIONAL FALLS

Again, being in Northern Minnesota, you would expect them to get a lot of snow. And the border town gets about 73 inches of snow per season on average.

GUNFLINT LAKE

Gunflint Lake, again in Northern MN gets about 65 inches on average.

TWO HARBORS

These guys come in at just over 60 inches on average per winter season.

If we move to the Southern part of the state, Rochester comes in at 53 inches of snow on average.

The Twin Cities have about 10 inches of snow on average difference. Which is a little strange. Minneapolis comes in at about 51 inches while St. Paul gets about 40 inches.

If you are a fan of snowmobiling trips, cross country skiing or any other form of snow related activities, it's no wonder most people either go North or South. That's where most of the snow is. The Central part of the state, where we are, seems to fall a bit below these other areas.

