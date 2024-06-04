Long List of Summer Maintenance Projects At District 742

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Summertime means maintenance time for school districts. District 742 Executive Director of Operations Gary Ganje says it will be a typical summer for maintenance projects in his district.

Several big projects are planned at Apollo High School including reconfiguring the area where the buses park.

Just arriving at Apollo the most noticeable exterior modification will be the bus chute, the parking area will be revamped a little bit so that instead of curbside parking for buses they'll be parking diagonal.

Ganje says the Apollo Auditorium will be getting new seating, lighting and sound system. The stadium improvements continue with new restrooms, team rooms, and press box. Also, a new scoreboard and dividing curtain are going into the gym. They are also finishing up work on the Apollo HVAC and roof, as well as a temporary controlled entrance.

Ganje says one of the biggest construction projects is the new addition to McKinley.

The former Waite Park police station that sat there years ago that's all going to be an addition to McKinley out to the east. There will be four new classrooms, a couple of small group rooms, a separate entrance for that area, and some additional restrooms.

Ganje says in the existing building at McKinley the restrooms are being remodeled.

Westwood is getting a partial playground replacement and Katherine Johnson Education Center is getting a new playground.

Get our free mobile app

Ganje says just about every building in the district is being touched in some way. He's responsible for 18 sites that are part of the District 742 school system.

READ RELATED ARTICLES