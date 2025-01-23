St. Cloud School Board Approves Boundary Reset

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud area school district is resetting the boundaries for three southside elementary schools.

The board voted unanimously on Wednesday night on the move which is an effort to balance enrollment and alleviate space concerns at Oak Hill, Talahi, and Lincoln Elementaries.

New, incoming students for the next school year who live in the County Road 75/St. Augusta area and those who live south of the County Road 8/Minnesota Boulevard area will attend Clearview Elementary.

Families with students already enrolled at Oak Hill, Talahi, or Lincoln will have the choice to remain at their current school or transition to Clearview. Also, if a younger sibling becomes school-aged while an older sibling is attending Oak Hill, Talahi, or Lincoln families will have the option to request a waiver to attend the same school.

