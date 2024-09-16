St. Ben’s, St. John’s Launch Initiative to Reduce Partisan Rancor

ST. JOSEPH/COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- A campus-wide initiative is launching this week looking to reduce partisan rancor.

The College of St. Benedict and St. John's University say they will be looking at discovering ways to reduce the intensity of our disagreements and find common ground as people. "Disagreeing Better" was grown out of and inspired by "Braver Angels" and all-volunteer non-partisan nonprofit founded in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election to help depolarize America.

There's an ice cream social and lawn games at St. John's at 2:30 p.m. Monday. A free workshop for students at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Tuesday a free workshop will be followed by a community-wide documentary entitled 'reuniting America".

On Wednesday, a group of students from St. Thomas will be at St. Ben's and St. John's to take part in a debate. A second debate will be at St. Thomas on October 7th.

