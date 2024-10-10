Dirt Work Starting on Baseball Fields in Mayhew Creek Park

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Work will start Thursday on the new ballfields coming to Mayhew Creek Park in Sauk Rapids.

The city will start the dirt work and preparation for the new Little League Baseball fields. The work will continue until it gets too cold. While the work is taking place, there will be equipment moving in and around the baseball fields, including Water Tower Road on the north side of the high school.

The school district is encouraging anyone driving to and from the high school or district office to enter and leave through Osauka Road.

If you have any questions about the construction project you are asked to call the city of Sauk Rapids at 258-5300. If you have any questions about accessing the high school, you should call the high school office at 253-4700. If you have questions about accessing the district office, you can call them at 253-4703.

