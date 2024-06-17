Diesel Prices Fall, Gas Prices Rise in Past Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price of gasoline has risen one cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota are unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says we've seen the recent price drop take a break, but they expect it to be a short time out with an eventual return to falling prices in most states. T

he decline in diesel prices continues, with the national average price of diesel now at its lowest level since January 2022.

Get our free mobile app

The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.73 per gallon.

READ RELATED ARTICLES