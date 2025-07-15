January 24, 1934 – July 13, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 17, 2025 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Richard W. “Dick” Fiereck, age 91, of St. Cloud. Dick passed away Saturday, July 12 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Dick was born January 24, 1934 in St. Cloud, MN to John and Marie (Brinkman) Fiereck. He graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1952 and went on to attend St. John’s University. He married Nancy Kay Holmstrom on October 13, 1962 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and they moved to Sartell in 1966. He worked as an Engineer for DeZurik’s for over 35 years. He enjoyed photography, hunting, fishing, playing Cribbage and spending time with his family.

Dick is survived by his wife Nancy of St. Cloud, daughters Linda Fiereck (Steve Hary) of Perham and Lori (Perry) Pierce of St. Cloud, grandchildren Miranda (Adam) Corcoran and Bethany (Cody) Jones and great grandchildren Veronica and Montgomery.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents and sister Donna Mae Fiereck.