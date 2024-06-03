Dennis C. Midas, 84, Clear Lake

September 21, 1939 - May 29, 2024

attachment-Dennis Midas loading...

Private Celebration of Life will be at a later date per Denny’s wishes. Dennis Charles Midas, age 84 passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at his home in Clear Lake.

Denny was born September 21, 1939 in St. Cloud to Joseph and Isabella (Schueller) Midas. He married Patricia Wolters on February 20, 1960 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Denny lived in the Clear Lake area most of his life and worked as a Meat Processor at Coborn’s for many years. He also owned and operated the meat shop in Garrison. Denny enjoyed fishing, hunting and visiting with people. He was helpful, generous and had a positive attitude. Denny was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Patricia; children, Trudy (Robert), Robin (Donnie) Plombon, Troy, and Trent (Jodie); five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and one sister. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers and two sisters.

Memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice.