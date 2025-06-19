Delores M. Rotar, 95, St. Cloud

November 26, 1929 – June 17, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at St. Mary’s Cathedral (Upper Church) for Delores M. Rotar, age 95, of St. Cloud.

Delores passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at Cherrywood Assisted Living in St. Cloud. Reverend Doug Liebsch will officiate. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the Church.

Delores was born on November 26, 1929 in St. Cloud to Joseph and Katherine (Czezok) Winkler. She married Duane A. Schmidt in 1949; he passed away in 1965. Delores married James Rotar on April 14, 1971 at St. Mary’s Cathedral and has lived most of her life in St. Cloud. Together they owned and operated Park Square Wine & Liquor in Waite Park from 1978-1987. She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud.

Delores enjoyed playing cards, needlework, dancing, visiting, feeding the birds, flowers and fishing. She especially loved the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Jim of St. Cloud; children, Peggy Ann (Jim) Wills of Pequot Lakes, Patricia Sodahl of Montrose; Mark Schmidt of Foley; grandchildren, Jodi Hartwig, Jill (Jason) Ostendorf, Ryan (Sarah) Sodahl, Nicole Schmidt; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane; siblings, Joseph, Donald, Helen Westberg, Edmund, Willard, Katherine Winkler, Robert and Marie Hoffman.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Cherrywood South for all the care given to Delores during her stay.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s foundation. https://alzfdn.org/donate/