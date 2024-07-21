Death Investigation in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating after a man's body was found in a Sauk Rapids park.

Sauk Rapids police say just before 7:00 a.m. Sunday they responded to a call in Lions Park at 85 River Avenue.

The Sauk Rapids police department has asked for the help of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, due to the location of where the body was found.

At this time there is no apparent cause of death. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death and be identified.

Lions Park and the splash pad in Sauk Rapids along the Mississippi were closed Sunday to the public. They expect it will open again tomorrow July 22, 2024.

When further information becomes available an updated media release will be sent out.

