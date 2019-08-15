David Anthony Newkirk, 76, Maple Lake

April 7, 1943 - August 14, 2019

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, rural Monticello, MN, for David Anthony Newkirk. He died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. Pastor Paul Nichol will officiate. Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery south of the church. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at the church.

David was born on April 7, 1943, the son of J.D. and Mercedes (Fettes) Newkirk at Sibley, Iowa. He graduated from Sibley High School in 1961 and the attended Minnesota State University in Mankato, MN where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education. He taught Social Studies at the Training School at Red Wing, MN, and at Kimball, MN. David then went on to earn his Masters of Education Degree at St. Cloud State University in 1971.

On June 26, 1971, he was united in marriage to Lorraine Olson at the Glendorado Lutheran Church in rural Princeton, MN. One daughter was born to this union. They made their homes at Elk River, MN and later Monticello, MN and Maple Lake, MN.

David took a five-year leave of absence from teaching to care for their daughter, founded the Red Wings Collectors Society for which he wrote the organizations newsletter, and wrote three books on Red Wing Pottery. He then went on to teach at the Alternative Learning Center at Buffalo, MN for 21 years. He retired from teaching in 2008, and formed a business making spoon rings which he sold around-the-world.

He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in rural Monticello, MN, the Wright County Historical Society, Education Minnesota, and he loved raising sheep and helping the kids with their 4H sheep projects.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by, two sisters, Mayreen and Melinda.

He is survived by, his wife of 48 years Lorraine of Maple Lake, MN, his daughter, Emilie Lynn and son-in-law James Greb of Minneapolis, MN, four sisters, Mary Sue Leistico, of Peyton, CO, Meredith (Bruce) Daggett of Mineral Point, WI, Monica (Marven) Stofferan of Ashton, IA and Margie (George) Braaksma of Sibley, IA, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.