David A. Pflueger, 72, Waite Park

September 18, 1947 - January 21, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for David A. Pflueger, age 72, of Waite Park who passed away on January 21, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

David was born on September 18, 1947 to the late Robert and Louise Pflueger in Richmond. He served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968 and received an honorable discharge. He was a member of the St. Joseph American Legion Post #328. He married Kathie (Przybilla) Johnson and they enjoyed 24 years together. David was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. David shared his passion for the Vikings and Twins with his family. He was the families personal walking sports trivia book. David also enjoyed traveling to Alaska, Branson, MO and the Northshore. Country music was a large part of his life but most of all he cherished time spent with his family!

David is survived by his wife, Kathie; children, Christine (Jeff) Lambertson of Alexandria, Renee (Bob) Christen of Clear Lake, Sharon Pflueger of Pengilly, Bob (Allison) Pflueger of Foley, Michelle Pflueger (Jeff Glaser) of Burnsville, Matt Pflueger of Sauk Rapids, Chad (Caroline) Johnson of Dresser WI, Chrissy (Nate) Beack of Little Falls; 22 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice (Denny) Schmitt of St. Cloud, Jane (Bob) Simon of St. Joseph, Irma Hoffmann of St. Joseph, Mary (Ron) Rennie of St. Joseph; brother, Tom Pflueger of St Joseph; and sister-in-law, Mary Pflueger of Kimball, two brother in-laws Tom Przybilla of Duluth, Jim (Melissa) Przybilla of Miltona.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Herb and Ray; sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Audrey; brother-in-law, Dale Hoffmann; and nephew, Joe Hoffmann in-laws Bill and Bonnie Przybilla.

Just remember, in the winter far beneath the bitter snows lies the seed, that with the sun’s love in the spring, becomes the rose.