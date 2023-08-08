David A. Lindberg, 61, South Haven

February 18, 1962 - August 4, 2023

David A. Lindberg, 61, of South Haven, MN passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 4, 2023. No services are being held at this time.

David was born on February 18, 1962 to Lowell and Delaine (Alsleben) Lindberg in St. Cloud, MN. He worked in the manufacturing industry as a machinist.

He is survived by his siblings, Jeffrey (Jeanne) Lindberg of Big Lake, Bradley (Linda) of South Haven, Debra Czech of Starbuck, Eric (Donna) Lindberg of Miltona; sister-in-law Roxane Lindberg of Staples; brother-in-law Theodore Lysdal of Clear Lake; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents; sister Virginia “Ginny” Lysdal; brothers Steven, Ronald and Robert Lindberg; and his grandparents Augusta and Frank Lindberg, Ferdinand and Lydia Alsleben.