DARWIN (WJON News) -- A man on a motorcycle is hurt after swerving to avoid another vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 12 in Darwin in Meeker County. An SUV was going north on County Road 14 while the motorcycle was going east on Highway 12 when the bike swerved to avoid a collision. The two vehicles never made contact.

Get our free mobile app

Forty-nine-year-old Carl Melin of Hutchinson was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 72-year-old Thomas Carlson of Darwin, was not hurt.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office, Dassel Fire and Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Guess the '80s Faces: How Many Do You Recognize? Before social media, these '80s icons earned their fame the hard way — and while some are still in the spotlight, others may be harder to place today. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

A man on a motorcycle is hurt after swerving to avoid another vehicle. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 12 in Darwin in Meeker County. An SUV was going north on County Road 14 while the motorcycle was going east on Highway 12 when the bike swerved to avoid a collision. The two vehicles never made contact. Forty-nine-year-old Carl Melin of Hutchinson was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV, 72-year-old Thomas Carlson of Darwin, was not hurt. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office, Dassel Fire and Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.