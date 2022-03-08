Darla J. Mrazek, 80, Becker

October 12, 1941 - March 6, 2022

attachment-Darla Mrazek loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for Darla J. Mrazek, age 80, who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Fr. Michael Kellogg will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Becker.

Darla was born October 12, 1941 in Junction City, OH to Charles & Elois (Swick) Petruzzi. Darla graduated from Elyria Catholic High School in 1959. She married Joseph Mrazek on July 16, 1960 in Elyria, OH. Darla was a homemaker and beloved wife, mom, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a wonderful soul who was selfless and put everyone else first. She loved to garden and had many house plants and a large garden full of vegetables. Darla lived for family and loved taking photos and capturing memories. She was tough, stubborn, always told you what she thought, and encouraged everyone to be an independent thinker. There was not a harder worker on this planet and she always kept busy. Darla enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and making sure everyone was treated with their favorite “mom/grandma” foods all the time. She made the most amazing pies with whole wheat crust and labeled each one with the recipient’s name using her famous masking tape labeling for them to take home. She will be forever be missed, cherished and celebrated by everyone who knew and loved her.

Darla is survived by her husband, Joe of Becker; daughters and son, Tina Mrazek of Andover, Cynthia Malak of Palm Springs, CA, Jennifer Mrazek of Lake Havasu City, AZ, Josetta Zetah of Monticello, Joseph (Tanya) Mrazek, Jr. of Motley, and Becky (Eric) Graning of Becker; sisters and brothers, Sue Garcia, Charles Petruzzi, Jr., Debbie Freeman, and John Petruzzi; 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Darla was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Ron Malak; and sisters, Mary Dell and Kathy.