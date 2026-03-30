February 21, 1959 - March 28, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Daniel Helwig passed away peacefully on March 28, 2026, surrounded by his wife and two daughters. After years of struggle, his body grew tired, but his spirit never did. While his family grieves deeply, they find comfort in knowing he is now at peace, resting in the arms of Jesus, whole and free from pain.

Dan was born on February 21, 1959, in Buffalo, Minnesota. From an early age, he carried a strength and warmth that would define his life. He grew into a devoted husband, a proud father, and an extraordinary Papa.

He loved being a father to his daughters, Elizabeth and Emily, but in later years, he proudly embraced his favorite role “Papa.” His grandchildren, Sloane and Ryan, held his whole heart in a way only grandparents can give, and his family will always treasure the joy and love he shared with them.

Dan’s family and friends will forever cherish a lifetime of memories, including the moments that still bring laughter. Some memories we will cherish forever is his love for hunting, golfing, family trips, drinking beer, helping anyone who needed help in the drop of a hat, his dogs and working with his hands. He earned the title of Safety Dan and that will forever be remembered. He was a steady presence, offering strength, humor, and unwavering love through every chapter of life.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his daughters, Elizabeth Helwig (Blake Rockel) and Emily Nelson (Jeremy); and his cherished grandchildren, Sloane and Ryan Nelson. He is also lovingly remembered by extended family and many dear friends.

Dan is now at peace, welcomed into heaven by the family and friends who went before him.

In his honor, please enjoy a Michelob Golden Light, or consider making a donation to Sophie’s Squad, an organization dedicated to spreading awareness of mental health. The family will have a private celebration of life.