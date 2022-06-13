Dale E. Hendrickson, 74, St. Cloud

January 23, 1948 - June 10, 2022

Memorial services celebrating the life of Dale E. Hendrickson, 74, of St. Cloud will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4310 County Road 137, St. Cloud. Burial will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Oak Hill Cemetery in New London. Dale passed away peacefully, at home, with family by his side on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday both at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

Dale was born on January 23, 1948 in Belgrade, Minnesota to Donald and Eleanor (Carlson) Hendrickson. He grew up in Hawick and graduated from New London Spicer High School. Dale obtained his Bachelors Degree in Engineering Technology from St. Cloud State University. He was drafted in the US Army and served in Saigon, Vietnam as a communications specialist. He was honorably discharged in 1972. He met the love of his life, Linda Slagter, and they married on May 8, 1976 in Prinsburg. God blessed their marriage with three children, Ryan, Amy and Chase. They lived in Litchfield, Glencoe, Wadena and St. Cloud. Dale was employed at Meeker Electric Coop., McLeod Electric Coop., and retired as the CEO of Todd-Wadena Electric Coop. He was a founding member of the Monongalia Land and Cattle Company, a lifetime member of the Eastside VFW #4847, and an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran. He was a past member of the Wadena Rotary Club and Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wadena. He served as a board member for the Tri-County Hospital in Wadena and as a Director for the Cooperative Response Center in Austin.

Dale was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing with his lifelong friends and members of the MLCC hunting shack. He also enjoyed travelling, spending time at the cabin, sunset pontoon cruises, waterskiing and attending SCSU Huskies hockey games. Above all he treasured spending time with his family; especially attending his grandchildren’s activities.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Linda; children, Ryan (Jillian) of Albertville; Amy (Jon) Johnson of Shakopee, Chase (Kate) of White Bear Lake; nine grandchildren, Emilie, Hannah and Michael Hendrickson, Isaiah, Andrew, Owen and Ada Mae Johnson, Graham and Wyatt Hendrickson; siblings, Donna Nordin of Fridley, twin brother, Dean (Wendy) of Savage, Wayne (Tammy) of New London; brother-in-law, Art Palm; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marie Carlson, Carole Palm; and infant sister, Jane Hendrickson.

A heartfelt thank you to CentraCare Hospice and Coborns Cancer Center.