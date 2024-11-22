Culinary Studio Offering Private Events, Murder Mystery Classes

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Culinary Studio is now offering private events and a murder mystery.

Get our free mobile app

The cooking school says they are booking private cooking classes for corporate team-building events, to family gatherings, bridal showers, and other special events. Each private event is customized to fit the specific needs of that group.

Some options to choose from include: Taste of Tapas: a Spanish Social, Pasta from Scratch: An Italian Affair, Family Fiesta Feast, Appetizer Hour: Mingle & Morsels.

Also, starting in January, the Culinary Studio will introduce Culinary Clues: A Murder Mystery Cooking Class. Participants will work in small teams to solve a mystery while preparing a multi-course meal.

This experience will be available monthly and for private events.

READ RELATED ARTICLES