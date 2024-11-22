Culinary Studio Offering Private Events, Murder Mystery Classes
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Culinary Studio is now offering private events and a murder mystery.
The cooking school says they are booking private cooking classes for corporate team-building events, to family gatherings, bridal showers, and other special events. Each private event is customized to fit the specific needs of that group.
Some options to choose from include: Taste of Tapas: a Spanish Social, Pasta from Scratch: An Italian Affair, Family Fiesta Feast, Appetizer Hour: Mingle & Morsels.
Also, starting in January, the Culinary Studio will introduce Culinary Clues: A Murder Mystery Cooking Class. Participants will work in small teams to solve a mystery while preparing a multi-course meal.
This experience will be available monthly and for private events.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- St. Cloud's Foley Mansion Open for Holiday Tours
- Caribbean Grocery Store Opens on St. Cloud's East End
- St. Cloud Still Looking for Reimbursement for Trump Rally
- East End Teen Center Looking For New Home
- Clara's House Celebrates 20 Years, Expansion Plans
LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century
Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock