Check Out The Creativity Commons For Your Next Project
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A brand new space for area residents to unleash their creativity will be unveiled on Wednesday. St. Cloud State University is holding an open house for the new Creativity Commons.
The commons will give the community free access to digitization equipment, crafting supplies, and creative tools. St. Cloud State University Library Dean Rhonda Huisman says the Creativity Commons is designed to preserve memories and spark creativity, and residents can preserve treasured memories or jump into new projects with a wide array of resources. Some of the tools on hand include being able to convert VHS tapes, audio cassettes, and other media to digital files, scrapbooking supplies, and crocheting kits.
The Creativity Commons hours will be Monday through Friday from 1:00 to 4:15 p.m., or by appointment. The open house will take place in the James W. Miller Learning Resources Center from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
