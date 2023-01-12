Crazy for Legos? Convention Coming to Minnesota this Spring

If you were a Lego fanatic when you were a kid, or maybe you have kids now that just love Legos; this is an event that you will probably want to attend.

As kids, Legos were a big thing. And throughout the years they have become even bigger with much more elaborate things that you can build. I kind of like the fact that they come as kits now. Kind of like a puzzle. Look at the picture and build what you see. Or, use your imagination and build what ever you want and totally use your own creativity.

Get our free mobile app

This coming April there will be a traveling convention coming to Minnesota and it's all about Legos. From Bring Me the News:

At this convention visitors will find a Star Wars themed exhibit, there will be Lego sets that have been discontinued or retired to check out... again. There will also be Lego trains and several different Lego designs set up.

If you want to see and talk with the "Lego Masters" some meet and greets will be available including some photo opportunities. Plus there will be some interactive events happening, and visitors will also see some of the new things that will be rolled out.

Tickets are on sale now and are set up in 3 hour blocks. Apparently some of those are already sold out. The dates are April 15th and 16th. If you are interested, you can purchase tickets here through this link

MORE: See 30 toys that every '90s kid wanted