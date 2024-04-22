Crash Sparks Fire in Crow Wing County

PIERZ (WJON News) -- A crash in Crow Wing County sparked a grass fire over the weekend.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the incident on Saturday at about 1:00 p.m..

The two-vehicle crash happened in Platte Lake Township just east of Highway 25 north of Pierz.

The crash started a fire which was extinguished by the Pierz and Garrison Fire Departments along with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

The crash remains under investigation.

READ RELATED ARTICLES