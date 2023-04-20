Woman Hurt Trying to Avoid Another Vehicle

Woman Hurt Trying to Avoid Another Vehicle

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

KIMBALL (WJON News) -- A vehicle drove into the ditch as the driver tried to avoid another vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 15 in Maine Prairie Township near Kimball.

Twenty-year-old Savana Qualle of Gaylord was driving north when she went into the ditch as she was trying to avoid colliding with another vehicle going south in the northbound lane.

Qualle was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

