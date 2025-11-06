March 21, 1958 – November 2, 2025

Craig Michael Schwitalla, age 67, died at his home in St. Cloud, Minnesota on November 2, 2025 from natural causes. Craig was born to John and Lillian (Hastreiter) Schwitalla on March 21, 1958 in St. Cloud. He lived in St. Cloud all of his life.

Craig was baptized at St. Mary’s Cathedral, confirmed at Holy Spirit Catholic Church and graduated from Holy Spirit Grade School. He went on to graduate from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1976 where he was in theater and band where he played the clarinet and enjoyed 4-H Club.

He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Cloud State University where he continued to enjoy playing in the band, theater and was active in the community.

Craig worked as a cook at Ground Round, worked at Volkmuth Printing (Quebecor) and for United States Postal Service. Craig had a way of making people feel special with a gift, a hug and a light-hearted comment or joke.

Craig is survived by his parents John and Lillian (Hastreiter) Schwitalla, sister-in-law Linda Schwitalla, niece Heather Schwitalla (James Stark III) and nephews Ryan Schwitalla and Jacob (Kaitlyn) Schwitalla.

Preceding Craig in death was his brother Dale Schwitalla (2004) and grandparents Steven and Alvina Schwitalla and Fred and Elizabeth Hastreiter.

Memorial Services will be 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Reverend David Grundman will officiate. Entombment will take place in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home in St. Cloud.