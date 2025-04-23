Controlled Burn Scheduled For School Forest Near Riverview On Thursday

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell-St. Stephen schools want to make parents and residents aware of a controlled burn that will take place near two schools on Thursday. The controlled burn will take place from approximately 9:00 a.m. to Noon in the forest area between Riverview Intermediate School and Sartell Middle School.

The burn is part of the district's environmental stewardship and educational efforts and will be managed by Prairie Restoration Inc. The district says all necessary precautions will be in place to ensure the safety of students, staff, and the community.

The forest area by Riverview was designated a School Forest in 2019 by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

