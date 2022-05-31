Conrad J. Soschnik, 80, Richmond

April 14, 1942 - May 30, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Conrad J. Soschnik age 80, who died Monday, May 30, 2022, at Assumption Home surrounded by his family. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue Friday afternoon from Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Conrad was born on April 14, 1942, in Paynesville, MN to John and Albina (Hadash) Soschnik. He married Norma Hemmesch on September 17, 1966, in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN. Conrad was a construction worker and enjoyed fishing, hunting, cars, old time Rock’n’Roll, and Old Milwaukee Light. He loved his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his sons, Pat (Stephanie), Mark (Renee); sister, Mary Auger, grandchildren, Nathan (Veronica), Mitchell, Matthew, Ryan, Ashton; great-grandchildren, Everett, Elijah, Lilah, and Ryder.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Norma.