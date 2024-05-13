Como Zoo Will Be Groovin’ Again This Summer

Como Zoo Will Be Groovin&#8217; Again This Summer

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory via YouTube

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Music is returning to a Minnesota zoo for the summer. Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in St. Paul has announced the acts for its "Groovin' In The Garden" music series.

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory via YouTube
The concerts take place in front of the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory on Wednesdays from June 5th through July 24th. The series opens with Innocent Reggae Band on the 5th and will see the Flamin' Ohs, Cole Diamond, and The Foxgloves take the stage among others.

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory via YouTube
There will also be hotdogs, ice cream snacks, and beverages for purchase. The concerts take place from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and are free to attend. Below is the full list of dates and artists playing:

June 5 - Innocent Reggae Band
June 12 - Flamin' Oh's
June 19 - Eleganza (Americana, Rock and Folk music)
June 26 - Cole Diamond (Country)
July 3 - Craig Clark Blues Band
July 10 - The Foxgloves (Americana, Country and Folk)
July 17 - Ben Cook-Feltz (Folk, Pop, Rock, and Indie)
July 24 - School of Rock

