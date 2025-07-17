SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The long time leader of the Benton County Historical Society has passed away.

The organization made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday afternoon saying

It is with heavy hearts we announce that our Executive Director, Mary Ostby, unexpectedly died early this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.

The museum will be closed until further notice.

Ostby was also a former member of the Benton County Fair Board. They shared on their Facebook page

Mary Ostby’s time, dedication, and deep knowledge of our community — her years of work and love poured into the fairgrounds — have been truly immeasurable.

She has assisted so many things that made the Benton County Fair what it is today, and her presence will be deeply missed.

Ostby was also a regular contributor on WJON's News @ Noon Show with a long standing monthly segment sharing the forgotten history of Benton County. She was not only a great historian for the county, but a great story teller, often times sharing the history off the top of her head.

Ostby played an instrumental role in the Benton County Historical Society's purchase and renovation of their current home in Sauk Rapids.

Listed below are two galleries with just some of the stories she share with WJON over the years.

