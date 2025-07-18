May 7, 1961 - July 17, 2025

Mary Ostby, age 64 of Foley passed away unexpectedly on July 17, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Mary Catherine Ostby was born May 7, 1961 in St. Paul, Minnesota to George and Caryl (Youso) Walters. She graduated from Foley High School, class of 1979. She married Steven Ostby on July 18, 1997. Mary owned an in-home daycare business for over 20 years. She was currently the Executive Director of the Benton County Historical Society. She has a passion for dogs and horses and was a past member of the Benton County Fair Board.

She is survived by her husband, Steven of Foley and children: Terri (Rob) Powell and their children, Lizzie and Sam of Woodbury; Chad (Erin) Pallansch and their son, Grant of Sauk Rapids; Kelli (Cedric) Busch and their children, Zack and Alex of Foley and step-sons, Gavin and Colin Ostby, mother, Caryl, Foley, father, George (Sue) of Sartell and brothers and sister, Jason (Renee) of Pequot Lakes; Collette (David) Hendrickson, Foley and Shane (Natalie) of St. Cloud. She was preceded in death by her brother, Russ Walters.