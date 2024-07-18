Second COP House Planned for St. Cloud’s Southeast Side
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The plan to create St. Cloud's second Community Outpost is moving forward.
On Monday night the city council is expected to approve a renovation agreement for the city-owned building at 10-10 Park in southeast St. Cloud. The city has received a $475,000 grant from the United States Department of Justice.
The project was originally bid on June 3rd with four contractors submitting bids, however, all of those bids came back too high and were rejected. A revised project scope was re-bid this month.
The cost of the project is about $735,000 with the city paying for $430,000 of it with park levy funds.
Mayor Dave Kleis says they are remodeling the existing building and it should be finished by the end of this year. When it is done the new COP House will be youth-focused.
Another Community Outpost is also in the works inside Salem Lutheran Church. The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation says they have a kick-off meeting for that site scheduled for August 13th.
St. Cloud's first COP House opened in 2017.
