Cold Weather Advisory For Much of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Cold Weather Advisory for several counties in Minnesota.

The Cold Weather Advisory will be effective from midnight until 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Wind chills as low as 30 to 35 below zero.

Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. Very cold temperatures can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

Wind chills as low as -20 to -25 degrees are possible nightly through Friday morning.

The normal high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is 24 degrees. Our normal low is 5.

Meanwhile, the far southwestern part of Minnesota will be under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.

Snow is expected along the I-90 corridor later today with an inch or two possible.

Another chance for snow on Wednesday in southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

The Climate Prediction Center is indicating our colder-than-normal weather pattern is coming to be with us for a while.

