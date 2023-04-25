Cold Spring Approves Purchase Agreement for New Fire Station Site

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The city of Cold Spring has formally approved the site of the new fire station.

During Tuesday's city council meeting, the council approved a purchase agreement with ColdSpring, formally known as Cold Spring Granite, for a piece of land located off of Main Street.

The land purchase is for $250,000, plus the city will abate the remaining $32,953.76 of assessments still owed on the property.

City Administrator Kris Dockendorf says even with the purchase agreement, there is no timeline for when the facility will be built.

Dockendorf says a committee is currently working to finalize what amenities are needed, design and layout and total cost to build the fire station, all of which will need council approval.

The city has been working for some time to solve their space issues within city hall, which houses the fire and police departments, administrative offices, council chambers and library.

