Update: More Information Released In Wrong Way Crash

CLEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- Authorities have released more information on the wrong-way crash that happened on Highway 10 near Clear Lake on Wednesday night.

There were two vehicles involved in the first collision. One was a Ford Flex being driven by 70-year-old Dale Braun of St. Cloud. He was the lone occupant of that vehicle.

The other vehicle was a GMC Sierra pickup being driven by 17-year-old Blayke Mostad of Milaca. Passengers in that vehicle were 15-year-old Braxton Mostad of Milaca and 19-year-old Thomas Hansen of Big Lake.

The State Patrol Trooper driving a Dodge Charger was 36-year-old Ryan Moeser of Clear Lake. He was the lone occupant of that vehicle.

All five people involved in the incident were taken to hospitals. Hansen and Moeser were treated and released. Braun was taken to CentraCare – St. Cloud Hospital. The Mostads were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Investigators believe that Braun was driving east in the westbound lanes of Highway 10 when he turned onto 70th Avenue and entered the eastbound lane of Highway 10. They believe he entered the roadway in front of the pickup, which hit Braun’s vehicle in a T-bone collision that left both vehicles in the left lane of eastbound Highway 10. At the same time, Moeser was responding to the report of the wrong-way driver and was heading east on Highway 10 in the left lane when he came upon the two vehicles and was unable to avoid a collision.

Investigators are examining the possibility that some of the occupants of the vehicles involved in the Tbone were outside of their vehicles when the second collision occurred.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in this case.

