Five People Hurt in Crashes Involving Wrong-Way Driver

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a wrong-way driver and a Minnesota State Trooper.

Sherburne County dispatchers began receiving calls about a wrong-way driver on Highway 10 in Clear Lake Township just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect's vehicle collided with another vehicle near 70th Street SE.

A responding trooper then collided with one or both vehicles.

Five people were hurt in the crash, including a juvenile who suffered severe injuries. All five were taken to area hospitals.

No names have been released at this time, but the sheriff's office says more information will be released as the investigation continues.

