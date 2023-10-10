Clarence H. Tadych, 94, St. Cloud

October 6, 1929 - October 6, 2023

Services will be private for Clarence H. Tadych, age 94 who passed away Friday, October 6, 2023 at his residence in St. Cloud surrounded by his family. Entombment will be at Sacred Heart Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids.

Clarence was born October 6, 1929 in Sauk Rapids to Henry and Sophia (Ritzko) Tadych. He worked at the Sartell Paper Mill for 47 years until he retired in 1996. He married Mary Lou Ziebol on November 27, 1951 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Clarence was a kind soul, hard worker, a man of faith, and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed ice fishing, cribbage, cards, word finds, scratch offs, and spending time with family.

Survivors include his children, Clarence M. Tadych of Sauk Rapids, Susan (Mike) Linquist of Waite Park, Kim Tadych of St. Cloud and Lisa (Todd Hofer) Tadych of St. Cloud; five grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Lou of 62 years; one brother and four sisters.

A special thanks to CentraCare Hospice for the kind and loving care in Clarence’s final days.