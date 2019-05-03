Clarence A. Justin, 89, St. Stephen

July 19, 1929 - May 1, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Clarence A. Justin, age 89, of St. Stephen, who passed away on May 1, 2019 at the Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Reverend Eugene Doyle and Reverend Robert Harren will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday, all at the St. Stephen Catholic Church Parish Hall. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. followed by the St. Stephen American Legion service at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, at the St. Stephen Parish Hall.

Clarence was born on July 19, 1929 to Anton and Johanna (Omann) Justin in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Clarence honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was united in marriage to Jeanette Schindler on August 30, 1956 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Clarence worked as a supervisor in the power plant at the Sartell Paper Mill, retiring in 1991 after 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church and their Men’s Society, the St. Stephen Sportsman’s Club and the St. Stephen American Legion Post #221.

Clarence was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed spending time fishing, spearing and hunting. He loved spending time on the family farm, cutting fire wood and tending to his vegetable gardens. Clarence loved playing cards especially Euchre and 500. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching baseball games, both amateur and the Minnesota Twins.

Clarence is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jeanette; children, Rick, Roger (Mary), Ken (Alyce), Dan (Holly), all of St. Stephen and Paul of Rochester; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann, and Carole; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister and eight brothers.

A special thank you to the staff of St. Croix Hospice and Country Manor Campus for their loving and compassionate care of Clarence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.