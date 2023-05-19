Christopher B. Spanier, 72, Paynesville

October 27, 1950 - May 17, 2023

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 26, 2023 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville, MN for Christopher Bernard Spanier age 72. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his home near Paynesville, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The Reverend Glenn Krystosek will be the celebrant. Burial of the urn will be at St. Louis Parish Cemetery in Paynesville. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 11 A.M. on Friday at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville.

Christopher (Chris) was born on October 27, 1950 in St. Cloud, MN the son of Leo C. and Marie (Bauer) Spanier. He grew up on the family farm near Roscoe, MN. He attended school at Roscoe and later graduated from the Paynesville High School in 1968. After high school he did concrete work for Orrin Thompson Homes in the cities and worked on the IDS Center. In 1973, he started Spanier Masonry while living in St. Martin, MN. He did over the road trucking for Belgrade Steel Tank and Bayer Built.

Chris was united in marriage to Peggy Thompson on October 8, 1988 at Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud, MN. They had a blended family of seven children. They lived near Paynesville where they raised their family.

Chris was a very hard working, loving person, would do anything for anyone, loved his family and friends, never complained, was always in a good mood and looking for a good time. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and going for boat rides with the family. He especially enjoyed giving his grandkids rides on the side by side and golf cart. Chris enjoyed his 1950 Chevy Truck and 1969 Plymouth Road Runner. He attended car shows and enjoyed watching Barrett Jackson Auctions.

He was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville and was an active participant in the Heart Lake Deer Camp.

He is survived by; his wife Peggy of Paynesville; seven children, Kari (Mark) Schramel of Sauk Rapids, MN, Angela (Darius) Hurdle of Minneapolis, MN, Chad (Kim) Spanier of Glenwood, MN, Ryan (Kelli) Wuertz of Paynesville, MN, Alicia (Kit) Truong of Naperville, IL, Tyler (Amanda) Wuertz of Paynesville, MN, and Leah (Andy) Penkava of Mahtomedi, MN; 14 grandchildren, Akeelah, Del’Shaun, Camryn, Elle, Addison, Rowan, Jordy, Kiet, Gabriel, Brooklyn, Hallie, Carson, Bryson, and Isla; three sisters, Ruby (Andy) Anderson of Bemidji, MN, Ann (Ralph) Schramel of Richmond, MN, Lin Spanier of Oakland, CA; one brother Leon (Julie) Spanier of Santa Rosa, CA; one sister-in-law, Kathy Spanier of Mesa, AZ; Peggy’s brothers and sisters, Sandy (Don) Westaby, Linda Mueller, Wally (Maureen) Thompson, Leslie (Brenda) Thompson, and Larry Thompson; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Denis; Father and Mother-in-laws Mitch and Irene Thompson; step father-in-law, Math Schmitz; brother-in-law, Greg Mueller; sister-in-law Michele Thompson; and two nephews, Barry Schramel and Jonathan Thompson.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to CentraCare Hospice, and Coborn’s Cancer Center for their loving and attentive care.