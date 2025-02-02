Chilly Weather Doesn&#8217;t Cool Down Spirits At 7th Annual Snodays [PHOTOS]

Chilly Weather Doesn’t Cool Down Spirits At 7th Annual Snodays [PHOTOS]

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. STEPHEN (WJON News) -- The cold and wind didn't chill the spirits of people attending an annual event in St. Stephen on Saturday. The 7th Annual Snodays was held by the River Runners Snowmobile Club.

