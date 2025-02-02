Chilly Weather Doesn’t Cool Down Spirits At 7th Annual Snodays [PHOTOS]
ST. STEPHEN (WJON News) -- The cold and wind didn't chill the spirits of people attending an annual event in St. Stephen on Saturday. The 7th Annual Snodays was held by the River Runners Snowmobile Club.
Get our free mobile app
Hundreds turned out to see the vintage snowmobiles, have some hot dogs, and chili, and kids were able to drive a 120 or 200 CC Ski-Doo on the test track. The vintage snowmobiles were judged and trophies were awarded in 7 categories.
There were also horse races, meat raffles, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and the chance to win a vintage snowmobile. Snodays ran from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Trobec's Bar and Grill parking lot in St. Stephen.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
St. Stephen, Minnnesota in Pictures
Minnesota Vikings 2022 Draft Picks