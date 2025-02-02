ST. STEPHEN (WJON News) -- The cold and wind didn't chill the spirits of people attending an annual event in St. Stephen on Saturday. The 7th Annual Snodays was held by the River Runners Snowmobile Club.

Hundreds turned out to see the vintage snowmobiles, have some hot dogs, and chili, and kids were able to drive a 120 or 200 CC Ski-Doo on the test track. The vintage snowmobiles were judged and trophies were awarded in 7 categories.

There were also horse races, meat raffles, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and the chance to win a vintage snowmobile. Snodays ran from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Trobec's Bar and Grill parking lot in St. Stephen.

