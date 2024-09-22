Children Theatre Company Appoints New Casting Director

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Children's Theatre Company has named a new director. CTC has appointed Alli St. John as its new casting director. St. John has experience with Guthrie Theater,

Lakeshore Players, SteppingStone Theater for Youth, Tailspinner Children's Theater, and Macalester College. She has also served as a preschool drama specialist to increase language development with 4-year-olds, is the founding artistic director of Thought Bubble Theatre, and is a Spotlight Evaluator through Hennepin Arts where she provides feedback to high school theatre programs and students in Minnesota.

CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine says they are excited to have St. John join their team and she brings a passion for young people and their communities. CTC's 2024-2-25 season features six productions from September through June including Drawing Lessons, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and Frozen the Musical.

