Charles Lindbergh House’s After Dark Tour Offers Unusual Tales

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- People can take in a historic Minnesota home in a new way on Saturday and on October 26th. For the first time, the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum in Little Falls is holding Lindbergh After Dark.

Attendees will get flashlights and a guided tour of the Lindbergh House to discover some unusual tales about the home. Site Manager Kayla Stielow says it is a program that has been two years in the making:

"The idea really came from our guests, they had lots of questions about different scarier type things that have happened at the site and just in our area and our community's history so we decided why not just embrace the season and invite people here after dark and just have a good time and talk about history with people."

She says they don't have any ghost stories but there are some strange occurances that happened at the house:

"Both of the family's dogs were killed and they have no idea why or by who so that's a little scary, and then for some people it kind of freaks them out a little bit because someone did die in that house."

Stielow says their staff is excited to see people, share the unique and special program, and they hope to turn Lindbergh After Dark into an annual event.

Tours start at 6:30 p.m. each day and run every 30 minutes until 9:00 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and kids ages 5 to 17, and children 4 and under are free.

