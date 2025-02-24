Charles D. Larson, 91, Cold Spring

January 26, 1934 - February 21, 2025

A Celebration of Life will be 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN for Charles D. Larson, age 91, who died Friday, February 21, 2025, at Edenbrook of St. Cloud, MN. The burial will be in the Benton County Cemetery, Sauk Rapids.

The visitation will begin after 1:00 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

Charles was born on January 26, 1934, in St. Cloud to Harry and Pearl Larson. He owned a Catering Truck selling to Fingerhut and various other businesses in St. Cloud. He was a longtime resident of Cold Spring and enjoyed fishing on the Chain of Lakes. He had a passion for cars and playing cards; especially Texas Hold ‘Em. He loved all of his poodles, with his current one being Lisa.