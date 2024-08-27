Spotlight: Popular Dinner Theater Returning to Sauk Rapids
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Another dinner theater production is coming to downtown Sauk Rapids.
Central Minnesota Theatre is teaming up with Lost Times Tavern for a "Dine and Drama". They also teamed up for a series of dinner theatre shows back in February.
The three-course dinner and three one-act comedies will run for three weekends starting on September 19th and running through October 5th.
When you arrive and get seated we'll start off with your appetizer, and then you'll see a short script. We'll then bus your appetizer and bring out the entree, and you'll see a full-length one-act play. Then we'll bring out your dessert and finish with improv.
Appetizers are served at the start followed by "Shocking News" (15 minutes)
Entree served followed by "Willful Endangerment" (40 minutes)
Dessert served followed by "Dinner at Gertrude's" (25 minutes)
Central Minnesota Theatre President Sean Donahue says general admission tickets are $80 each, but buying them through The Value Connection costs $64 each. Seating is limited to 30 to 35 people per performance.
Dinner menu:
Appetizers (pick one)
Duck wontons, garlic cheese curds, onion rings, chips & salsa
Entrees (pick one)
cheeseburger
hotel California burger
mac and cheese with chicken
mac and cheese with pork
plain mac and cheese
Desserts (pick one)
Strawberry Cheesecake
Hot fudge/caramel sundae
The dinner theater will be at Central Minnesota Theatre's location at 111 Division Street in Sauk Rapids.
Sep 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, Oct 3, 4, 5 @ 5PM
Sep 20, 21, 27, 28, Oct 4, 5 @ 8PM
Sep 21, 28, Oct 5 @ 2PM
Coming up in October, the theatre company will perform "Rocky Horror" on the Red Carpet Main Stage in October for the fourth year.
Also, next week, they will have auditions for "Little Shop of Horrors" which they'll perform in the Red Carpet Event Center in November.
