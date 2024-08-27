Spotlight: Popular Dinner Theater Returning to Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Another dinner theater production is coming to downtown Sauk Rapids.

Central Minnesota Theatre is teaming up with Lost Times Tavern for a "Dine and Drama". They also teamed up for a series of dinner theatre shows back in February.

The three-course dinner and three one-act comedies will run for three weekends starting on September 19th and running through October 5th.

When you arrive and get seated we'll start off with your appetizer, and then you'll see a short script. We'll then bus your appetizer and bring out the entree, and you'll see a full-length one-act play. Then we'll bring out your dessert and finish with improv.

Appetizers are served at the start followed by "Shocking News" (15 minutes)

Entree served followed by "Willful Endangerment" (40 minutes)

Dessert served followed by "Dinner at Gertrude's" (25 minutes)

Central Minnesota Theatre President Sean Donahue says general admission tickets are $80 each, but buying them through The Value Connection costs $64 each. Seating is limited to 30 to 35 people per performance.

Dinner menu:

Appetizers (pick one)

Duck wontons, garlic cheese curds, onion rings, chips & salsa

Entrees (pick one)

cheeseburger

hotel California burger

mac and cheese with chicken

mac and cheese with pork

plain mac and cheese

Desserts (pick one)

Strawberry Cheesecake

Hot fudge/caramel sundae

The dinner theater will be at Central Minnesota Theatre's location at 111 Division Street in Sauk Rapids.

Sep 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, Oct 3, 4, 5 @ 5PM

Sep 20, 21, 27, 28, Oct 4, 5 @ 8PM

Sep 21, 28, Oct 5 @ 2PM

Coming up in October, the theatre company will perform "Rocky Horror" on the Red Carpet Main Stage in October for the fourth year.

Also, next week, they will have auditions for "Little Shop of Horrors" which they'll perform in the Red Carpet Event Center in November.

