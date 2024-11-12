Spotlight: Central MN Theatre’s ‘Little Shop’, Moving to Foley

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The musical "Little Shop of Horrors" opens this weekend in downtown St. Cloud.

Central Minnesota Theatre President Sean Donahue says it opens this Thursday and runs this weekend and next weekend in the Event Center at the Red Carpet.

He says the cast is made up of both new and familiar faces.

Our cast consists of a handful of folks who have not been on stage before, and a handful of folks who have been pretty die-hard members of our organization.

Tickets are on sale online with limited seating available.

"Little Shop of Horrors" is the sixth and final production of the year for Central MN Theatre.

Central Minnesota Theatre will be spending the next few months transitioning to its new home in Foley.

Donahue says they are renting the former Henry's Catering and Event Center. Their new home has over 10,000 square feet compared to their current location in Sauk Rapids which has 2,400 square feet.

Donahue says because it was previously an event center, it is already set up to host large gatherings.

They have a commercial kitchen, a ticking booth, and restrooms that can handle large crowds, we can probably seat about 150 people. We'll be able to use it as our studio and performance stage in one.

Donahue says they'll likely use the Foley location to host their dinner theater shows, but they will continue to do some musicals at the Red Carpet to continue that relationship.

He says they should be able to announce their 2025 season early next year.

