Relay for Life Event in Sartell on Saturday

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Relay for Life of Central Minnesota is this weekend.

The fundraiser benefitting the American Cancer Society will be held Saturday at the Sartell Community Center.

A 5K is starting at 10:00 a.m. with the Relay for Life starting at 1:00 p.m. An opening ceremony is at 2:00 p.m., the Survivor Lap is at 2:40 p.m., the Glow Lap is at 8:45 p.m., and the Closing Ceremony is at 9:30 p.m.

According to their website, they've raised over $85,500 so far, and they have a goal of raising at least $112,000.

During the event, The Walk for Life Team which mainly consists of Rice Elementary, Mississippi Heights Elementary, and Pleasantview Elementary Schools will be awarded as a National Team of Excellence for their fundraising efforts of over $50,000 last year.

The American Cancer Society will also note that the 2023 Relay for Life of Central Minnesota raised $113,000 ranking them #4 in Minnesota, #29 in the 17 state North Region, and #134 nationwide.

It will also receive the Nationwide Explosive Growth by Percentage award, ranking them #3 nationwide.

