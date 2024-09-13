Relay for Life Event in Sartell on Saturday

Relay for Life Event in Sartell on Saturday

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Relay for Life of Central Minnesota is this weekend.

The fundraiser benefitting the American Cancer Society will be held Saturday at the Sartell Community Center.

A 5K is starting at 10:00 a.m. with the Relay for Life starting at 1:00 p.m.  An opening ceremony is at 2:00 p.m., the Survivor Lap is at 2:40 p.m., the Glow Lap is at 8:45 p.m., and the Closing Ceremony is at 9:30 p.m.

According to their website, they've raised over $85,500 so far, and they have a goal of raising at least $112,000.

During the event, The Walk for Life Team which mainly consists of Rice Elementary, Mississippi Heights Elementary, and Pleasantview Elementary Schools will be awarded as a National Team of Excellence for their fundraising efforts of over $50,000 last year.

The American Cancer Society will also note that the 2023 Relay for Life of Central Minnesota raised $113,000 ranking them #4 in Minnesota, #29 in the 17 state North Region, and #134 nationwide.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

It will also receive the Nationwide Explosive Growth by Percentage award, ranking them #3 nationwide.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show

The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON